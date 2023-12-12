A Wake County early college high school is getting a second campus in Morrisville

Wake County Public School officials held a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday for a new building in Morrisville.

It's the second campus for Wake Early College of Information and Biotechnologies. The first campus is at Wake Technical Community College's Research Triangle Park. The new building, which will also house the new Parkside Middle School, is being funded partly by bonds approved by Wake County voters.

“Our educators and students need space that support hands-on learning with new technologies,” said Wake County Commissioner Vickie Adamson at Tuesday’s groundbreaking. “One day, educators on this campus will teach courses on hardware, software, and technical logical theories that don't even exist right now.”

Wake Early College of Information and Biotechnologies is for students interested in information technology or biotechnology. Students can apply as early as eighth grade. While in high school, they can take accredited college courses toward an associate degree for free through the program.

“Once the building is complete here, our campus will split so that our underclassmen will be housed here on the Parkside facility, and our upperclassmen will be on the Wake Tech facility,” said Abby Stotsenberg, the principal of Wake Early College of Information and Biotechnologies.

All the program’s students currently attend the Wake Tech facility. The new building is expected to be completed by fall 2025.

