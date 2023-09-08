Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Dozens looking for missing loved ones converge in RTP for first-ever statewide event

WUNC | By Sharryse Piggott
Published September 8, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT
A board covered with missing people flyers at a North Carolina Missing Persons Day event hosted by RTI International on Sept. 8, 2023.
Sharryse Piggott
/
WUNC
A board covered with missing people flyers at a North Carolina Missing Persons Day event hosted by RTI International.

A nonprofit research institute is working with several agencies and organizations to provide services for missing person cases at the NC Missing Persons Day event.

Since 2018, Harnett County resident Cynthia Hair has been looking for her 42-year-old son, Raleigh resident Dean Hair.

On Friday, Cynthia Hair, along with others looking for their missing loved ones, attended the first-ever North Carolina Missing Persons Day at Research Triangle Park. Nonprofit research institute RTI International teamed up with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and other agencies to organize the event. According to RTI International,
more than 1,800 people have been reported missing in the state.

The event has encouraged her to keep looking for her son, Hair said.

Cynthia Hair poses for a photo with a picture of her missing son Dean Hair at the Missing Persons Day event in Durham.
Sharryse Piggott
Cynthia Hair poses for a photo with a picture of her missing son Dean Hair at the Missing Persons Day event in Durham.

“I do feel helpless, but I don't feel hopeless,” she said. “And that's what this means to me today. I couldn't wait to get here.”

According to police reports, there was no foul play found in Dean Hair's disappearance.

Two public name search databases, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) and the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) also provided services at the event.

“Input case information, update any missing person case information that they have, have their DNA collected for the databases to help make associations with any unidentified human remains that have been found across the country,” said Donia Slack, a senior director and strategic account executive at RTI International.

The demographics of missing people in the state is 60% males and 40% females, Slack said.

Gov. Roy Cooper also declared today that Sept. 8 will be designated North Carolina Missing Persons Awareness Day.

Tags
News MissingKidnappingRTI InternationalInvestigationResearch Triangle Park
Sharryse Piggott
Sharryse Piggott is the American Homefront Project Veterans Reporting Fellow.
See stories by Sharryse Piggott
More Stories