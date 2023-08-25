Bringing The World Home To You

News

Winston-Salem coffee shop organizes career fair for people with disabilities

WUNC | By Sharryse Piggott
Published August 25, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT
Two women, Olivia Soto and Lindsay Wilson, sit at a table with a UNC Health blanket draped over it. They chat with job seeker Mark Steele, who sits in a wheelchair, about the services their organization provides at Moji Coffee Shop and More's career fair on Aug. 25, 2023.
Sharryse Piggott
/
WUNC
Olivia Soto and Lindsay Wilson with UNC Health chat with Mark Steele about the services their organization provides at Moji Coffee Shop and More's career fair.

The nonprofit Moji Coffee Shop and More hosted its first-ever career fair for people with disabilities at Forsyth Technical Community College.

A Winston-Salem coffee shop held a career fair Friday aimed at helping people with disabilities. The nonprofit Moji Coffee Shop and More provides job development skills to individuals with disabilities like autism and Down syndrome.

Employers including Lowes Foods took part in the career fair at Forsyth Technical Community College.

“We are hoping to have the impact of reaching as many members of our community as possible,” said Moji Coffee’s program director, Dan Wellman. “Those that are unemployed or underemployed are about 80% of adults with different abilities.”

The organization also hosted seminars on topics that included career exploration for people who have never been employed or have not been employed for a long time. Over 100 people attended the fair, Wellman said.

Sharryse Piggott
Sharryse Piggott is the American Homefront Project Veterans Reporting Fellow.
