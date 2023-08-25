Winston-Salem coffee shop organizes career fair for people with disabilities

A Winston-Salem coffee shop held a career fair Friday aimed at helping people with disabilities. The nonprofit Moji Coffee Shop and More provides job development skills to individuals with disabilities like autism and Down syndrome.

Employers including Lowes Foods took part in the career fair at Forsyth Technical Community College .

“We are hoping to have the impact of reaching as many members of our community as possible,” said Moji Coffee’s program director, Dan Wellman. “Those that are unemployed or underemployed are about 80% of adults with different abilities.”

The organization also hosted seminars on topics that included career exploration for people who have never been employed or have not been employed for a long time. Over 100 people attended the fair, Wellman said.

