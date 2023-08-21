Governor announces $8.5 million in parks and recreation grants

North Carolina is awarding $8.5 million in grants that will benefit outdoor recreation projects across the state.

Governor Roy Cooper announced last week that 19 projects are set to receive funding from the state’s Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF).

Among the recipients is the Armfield Civic and Recreation Center in Pilot Mountain, which will apply its $500,000 grant to renovations.

Wilkes County is receiving $475,000. The funding will be used to help develop the Roaring River Park and provide access to the Yadkin River.

And in Ashe County, $500,000 is earmarked for Paddy Mountain Park, which broke ground on new trails earlier this month.

West Jefferson Town Manager Brantley Price released a statement calling the grant announcement “a dream come true” that will allow for the construction of trails, restrooms, shelters, and a parking area for Paddy Mountain Park.

The PARTF grant program was established in 1994 and provides matching grants to local governments that can be applied to outdoor recreation opportunities.

