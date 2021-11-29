Bringing The World Home To You

Environment

Fire at Pilot Mountain State Park burns hundreds of acres

North Carolina Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 29, 2021 at 9:58 AM EST
51016130318_45d1580fa6_o.jpg
James Pillion
/
via Flickr
This file photo of Pilot Mountain was taken in March 2021.

Fire crews in North Carolina are working to control a fire in Pilot Mountain State Park that has already burned hundreds of acres.

The North Carolina Forestry Service said the fire had burned over 300 acres as of Sunday evening, WXII-TV reported. The North Carolina State Parks and Recreation Department said the park is closed and likely will be all week.

In a Facebook post Sunday evening, Pilot Mountain Mayor Evan Cockerham said the situation is being closely monitored and the dry conditions have led to a ban on outdoor burning in Surry County and the surrounding counties.

The fire was first reported Saturday evening in the area of the Three Bear Gully Trail. The Pilot Knob Volunteer Fire Department posted Saturday night that about 50 men and women dropped what they were doing to help battle the flames.

State officials are asking people to stay away from the area and to refrain from using drones because they may interfere with firefighting aircraft. The park northwest of Winston-Salem is known for its iconic knob that rises about 1,500 feet above the surrounding terrain.

