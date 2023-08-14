Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

NCDOT wants to fill jobs through apprenticeships

WUNC | By Bradley George
Published August 14, 2023 at 8:53 AM EDT
This 2009 photo shows a North Carolina Department of Transportation vehicle parked on the side of a road in Warren County.
John W. Franks
/
via Flickr
This 2009 photo shows a North Carolina Department of Transportation vehicle parked on the side of a road in Warren County.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says that 21% of its jobs are vacant. Agency leaders hope two new programs will help fill most of those positions.

NCDOT will offer on-the-job training and apprenticeships for positions that don't require college degrees, like mechanics and maintenance technicians. There's also a need for crew on coastal ferries, according to human resources director Amanda Olive.

"With the ferry positions, you have to have a certain number of individuals based off Coast Guard regulations and Homeland Security regulations to be able to maintain the boats and run them," Olive said.

Details are available on the career's section of NCDOT's website. Olive says there are openings in every part of the state.

"We know Durham County has a large number of vacancies in these classifications," Olive said. "They are sometimes anywhere between 40 to 50%. Given the fact that we have a lot of competition in the Durham area for these types of jobs, but that may not be the case in Edenton where we also have a division office."

The recruitment push comes as many state agencies are struggling to fill vacant positions.

Leaders, such as Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler, have asked the General Assembly for additional funds for employee raises, but the General Assembly has been reluctant to fulfill those requests.

Tags
News NCDOTJobsDurham County
Bradley George
Bradley George is WUNC's AM reporter. A North Carolina native, his public radio career has taken him to Atlanta, Birmingham, Nashville and most recently WUSF in Tampa. While there, he reported on the COVID-19 pandemic and was part of the station's Murrow award winning coverage of the 2020 election. Along the way, he has reported for NPR, Marketplace, The Takeaway, and the BBC World Service. Bradley is a graduate of Guilford College, where he majored in Theatre and German.
See stories by Bradley George
More Stories