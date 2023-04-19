Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

SBA, Indian Embassy to host national summit for diaspora Indian businesses in Morrisville

North Carolina Public Radio | By Uma Bhat
Published April 19, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT
image (3).png
Courtesy U.S. Small Business Administration and the Hindu Society of North Carolina
/
The U.S.-India Business Connection conference runs Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Morrisville, N.C.

The U.S. Small Business Administration and Indian Embassy will host a national summit on the “U.S.-India Business Connection” in Morrisville Thursday, April 20. The town and surrounding area have a significant Indian American population.

The summit features educational programming on topics like how to access capital to grow a small business, as well as how to access markets and business intelligence. Morrisville Town Councilman Steve Rao said the event follows similar diaspora-focused events happening across the country.

“I think that this is the first step that we need to take in terms of creating a dialogue between the Biden administration, the Indian Embassy and our economic development partners, [U.S. Department of] Commerce, EDPNC [Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina], with how important it is to grow small businesses and trade between India and North Carolina and India and the United States,” said Rao.

The Indian ambassador to the U.S., Taranjit Sandhu, is expected to be present. Attendees will have the chance to listen to successful diaspora Indian and Indian American entrepreneurs and small business owners.

The summit run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 20 at the Hindu Society of North Carolina temple in Morrisville.

Tags
News Indian AmericanBusinessMorrisville
Uma Bhat
Uma Bhat is a daily news intern with WUNC for the spring 2023 semester. She is currently a sophomore at UNC-Chapel Hill studying journalism and data science.
See stories by Uma Bhat
More Stories