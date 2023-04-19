SBA, Indian Embassy to host national summit for diaspora Indian businesses in Morrisville

The U.S. Small Business Administration and Indian Embassy will host a national summit on the “U.S.-India Business Connection” in Morrisville Thursday, April 20. The town and surrounding area have a significant Indian American population.

The summit features educational programming on topics like how to access capital to grow a small business, as well as how to access markets and business intelligence. Morrisville Town Councilman Steve Rao said the event follows similar diaspora-focused events happening across the country.

“I think that this is the first step that we need to take in terms of creating a dialogue between the Biden administration, the Indian Embassy and our economic development partners, [U.S. Department of] Commerce, EDPNC [Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina], with how important it is to grow small businesses and trade between India and North Carolina and India and the United States,” said Rao.

The Indian ambassador to the U.S., Taranjit Sandhu, is expected to be present. Attendees will have the chance to listen to successful diaspora Indian and Indian American entrepreneurs and small business owners.

The summit run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 20 at the Hindu Society of North Carolina temple in Morrisville.

