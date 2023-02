Uma Bhat is a daily news intern with WUNC for the spring 2023 semester. She is currently a sophomore at UNC-Chapel Hill studying journalism and data science.

Uma is from Cary and previously worked with the American Homefront Project in the fall of 2022. She's been an avid WUNC listener since she was in sixth grade.

You can reach her via email at ubhat@wunc.org and on Twitter at @umaxbhat.