Raleigh begins its home revitalization program

The city of Raleigh is launching a new program to help some homeowners repair and update their homes.

"This is another piece in the city's housing strategy to make sure that we're preserving affordability," said Erika Brandt, who works in the city's housing and neighborhoods department.

The Raleigh Home Revitalization Program is being administered by nonprofit Rebuilding Together of the Triangle. Home repairs will vary depending on the needs of families.

"Replacing damaged roofing, windows and siding are certainly the kinds of things we'll do. We'll also repair subflooring and floor covering - in some cases removing carpet," said Dan Sargent, executive director of Rebuilding Together. "For folks that have different abilities, we'll help with modifications to bathrooms or kitchens to help make the home work better for them."

The program is targeting lower income families who live near the city's future bus rapid transit system.

"We wanted to make sure that we were putting money to create and preserve affordable housing around those transit areas," said Brandt. "All the work we do is income restrictive because we are trying to really prioritize the housing needs of the folks in the city who are most vulnerable to housing insecurity and have the greatest needs."

This program is funded by Raleigh's $80 million affordable housing bond that was passed in 2020. The city expects this program will help 200 households over the next four years.

Applications to enroll in this program are now open.