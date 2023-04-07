Tens of thousands of NC eggs head to the White House for the Easter Egg Roll

A local farm in Nashville, North Carolina is delivering 30,000 eggs to the White House for an egg hunt Monday. The " Easter Egg Roll " is an annual tradition that happens on the White House front lawn.

This year's attendees will include military and veteran families as well as caregivers. Braswell Family Farms was presented with the opportunity after its owners bought another farm in Virginia.

“I think it's cool that these eggs are touching multiple places, and we think it's an honor to people in North Carolina that their state was chosen to be the one that supplied the eggs for this historic annual event,” said Trey Braswell with Braswell Family Farms.

This is Braswell Family Farms' second consecutive year participating. Braswell said although eggs are expensive right now, it doesn’t stop the farm from sharing.

“Eggs have been expensive because the supplier has been a little short due to several things and so we donate these,” he said. “It's an honor, it's, you know, civic duty as American egg farmers and I love that the kids will get to have a lot of fun.”