Alamance Community College celebrates grand opening of new multi-million dollar Biotech Center

Alamance Community College officials hosted a grand opening ceremony Friday for its Biotechnology Center of Excellence and a new Student Services Center .

The Biotech Center and Student Services center cost a total of $26.1 million. The new student center now houses Alamance Community College’s admissions, financial aid and registrar’s offices.

“Not only will this $19.4 million [Biotech] building be highly visible to over 110,000 vehicles that pass by here each day, but it will serve to support the workforce and economic development,” said Algie Gatewood, president of ACC.

The Biotech Center will serve as a regional hub for workforce development in between Raleigh and Winston-Salem. Officials say it will also support the economic growth of Alamance County.

“The most important use of biotechnology in our world is when it is used to battle diseases that were thought to be incurable,” said ACC student Jonathan Scott. “And that's why you can be certain that my classmates and I will take full advantage of this impressive building for many years to come.”

Sharryse Piggott / WUNC U.S. Sen. Ted Budd speaking at Alamance Community College.

U.S. Sen. Ted Budd and Senior Vice President of Burlington-based Labcorp Kathryn Kyle were among those who attended Friday's grand opening. Budd said the professors and faculty at the new biotech building are preparing students for the future.

“They're really training this next generation of healthcare workers,” Budd said.

