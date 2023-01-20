State commission accepting applications to add more markers to NC Civil Rights Trail

The North Carolina African American Heritage Commission launched the NC Civil Rights Trail in 2020, hoping to reveal some of the lesser-known civil rights stories and activities that took place in different areas in the state. The organization is now accepting applications to add more markers to the trail. The commission recently added 14 markers, on top of 11 already designated for the Civil Rights Trail.

Angela Thorpe, the commission's director, says 25 markers are still available, but there are some requirements to follow.

“We are wanting to highlight birthplaces, sites of legal action, specific sites where sort of moving or rich civil rights activities took place, highlighting places where figures visited,” she said.

One of the sites includes Greensboro’s Historic Magnolia House , a former motel that housed public figures in the Jim Crow era, like baseball legend Jackie Robinson. Another marker is in Fayetteville at the 82nd Airborne and Special Operations Museum , which has an exhibit of the first all-Black parachute infantry platoon called the “Triple Nickles.”

“We have a pretty good amount in Western North Carolina as well because this is reinforcing the notion or the reality that Black people are everywhere,” Thorpe said.