Rocky Mount officials working to transform downtown area

The city of Rocky Mount is developing its downtown district to become a walkable community by adding restaurants and businesses.

Kevin Harris, the city’s downtown development manager, said they also want to add new housing units.

“Historically, there's no public knowledge of people living in the downtown area but they are focused on getting people there now,” Harris said. “We have a goal of 500 housing units in downtown within five years.”

In addition to the new housing units, the city recently opened a downtown development office. It had its grand opening at the beginning of this month.

Harris said the office is a critical component of downtown.

“It's a focus for our leadership,” he said. “We understand the importance of having a downtown with vitality, and it's also a place where small businesses can grow and prosper.”

The development building will be used for business meetings and educational sessions.