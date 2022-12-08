Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Rocky Mount officials working to transform downtown area

North Carolina Public Radio | By Sharryse Piggott
Published December 8, 2022 at 1:18 PM EST
Rocky Mount 1.jpg
Robin L. Cox
/
Courtesy of Rocky Mount Communication

The city of Rocky Mount is developing its downtown district to become a walkable community by adding restaurants and businesses.

Kevin Harris, the city’s downtown development manager, said they also want to add new housing units.

“Historically, there's no public knowledge of people living in the downtown area but they are focused on getting people there now,” Harris said. “We have a goal of 500 housing units in downtown within five years.”

In addition to the new housing units, the city recently opened a downtown development office. It had its grand opening at the beginning of this month.

Harris said the office is a critical component of downtown.

“It's a focus for our leadership,” he said. “We understand the importance of having a downtown with vitality, and it's also a place where small businesses can grow and prosper.”

The development building will be used for business meetings and educational sessions.

Tags
News Rocky MountEceonomic DevelopmentHousing Development
Sharryse Piggott
Sharryse Piggott is the American Homefront Project Veterans Reporting Fellow.
See stories by Sharryse Piggott
More Stories