Raleigh officials release details surrounding mass shooting
Raleigh police spent days collecting and analyzing details from the shooting on Thursday, Oct. 13 which left five people dead and two others. In a preliminary report released to the public Thursday, Oct. 20, Raleigh's Police Chief Estella Patterson writes that at this time, the "collective motive" for the attack by the 15-year-old suspect "is still unknown."
The investigation into the shooting "are ongoing," the report says.
What the report reveals about the shooting
In the report sent to Raleigh City Manager Marchell Adams-David, Chief Patterson indicates that the victims were likely not connected.
"Based on information currently available, there does not appear to be any connection between the victims that were shot by the suspect prior to his encounter with the police other than they lived in the same neighborhood," Patterson writes.
The police report details a probable route that the suspect took and further outlines what the police believe was the order in which the suspect attacked the victims: first, the 16-year-old male; then, Marcille Gardner (injured), Nicole Connors and her dog, Officer Gabriel Torres, Mary Marshall, Susan Karnatz, and Casey Joseph Clark (injured).
The first victim, 16-year-old James Thompson, suffered multiple stab wounds in addition to a gunshot wound, the report says. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Oct. 18, the parents of the 15-year-old suspect Austin Thompson confirmed James is Austin's older brother.
A timeline of events, as cited in the preliminary report
Police have presented this timeline of events on October 13:
- 5:09 p.m. — Raleigh’s Emergency Communications Center receives a call regarding multiple shots fired in the vicinity of the golf course in the Hedingham neighborhood.
- 5:12 p.m. — A 911 caller reports hearing shots and seeing two people lying on the ground and porch in the 5300 block of Sahalee Way. Police later discover this to be Marcille Gardner and Nicole Conners. A dog belonging to Conners was also found dead nearby. Conners died at the hospital. Gardner is still hospitalized, but in stable condition.
- "Shortly after" — Another 911 call is received regarding a shooting in the 6000 block of Osprey Cove Drive in the same neighborhood. It is then reported that Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres had been shot while sitting inside of his personal vehicle by a young male wearing camouflage clothes.
- 5:19 p.m. — Officers begin responding to calls and arriving in the Hedingham neighborhood. Officers soon received a description and photo of the suspect.
- 5:21 p.m. — Another 911 call is received. The caller has discovered two more victims at separate locations along the greenway. Police discovered Mary Marshall and Susan Karnatz, who were both pronounced dead at the scene. Police then begin extensive search for the suspect, using federal and state assistance and deploying K-9 units.
- 6:42 p.m. — Police find the suspect near two “barn-like” structures near McConnell Oliver Drive.
- 6:44 p.m. —The suspect fires multiple shots at police. Officer Casey Clark falls to the ground after suffering a gunshot wound. Officers pull him to safety. Law enforcement at the scene – including Sgt. K.M. Smithey and Officer D.M. Garner of the Raleigh Police Department – returned fire at the suspect. Officers then established a perimeter and began de-escalation efforts with the suspect.
- 9:34 p.m.— Officers with the Selective Enforcement Unit advanced toward the building where the suspect was hiding. The suspect was found lying on the ground and suffering from a gunshot wound. He was carrying a handgun in his waistband, and a shotgun, shotgun and rifle ammunition, and a large hunting knife were found in the building where he was arrested.
- 9:36 p.m. – Officers secure the suspect in handcuffs.
- At an undisclosed time, police also discovered 16-year-old James Thompson in a residence located in the 5300 block of Sahalee Way. He was pronounced dead at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds and stab wounds. Police believe that he was the gunman’s first victim.