Raleigh officials release details surrounding mass shooting

Raleigh police spent days collecting and analyzing details from the shooting on Thursday, Oct. 13 which left five people dead and two others. In a preliminary report released to the public Thursday, Oct. 20, Raleigh's Police Chief Estella Patterson writes that at this time, the "collective motive" for the attack by the 15-year-old suspect "is still unknown."

The investigation into the shooting "are ongoing," the report says.



What the report reveals about the shooting

In the report sent to Raleigh City Manager Marchell Adams-David, Chief Patterson indicates that the victims were likely not connected.

"Based on information currently available, there does not appear to be any connection between the victims that were shot by the suspect prior to his encounter with the police other than they lived in the same neighborhood," Patterson writes.

The police report details a probable route that the suspect took and further outlines what the police believe was the order in which the suspect attacked the victims: first, the 16-year-old male; then, Marcille Gardner (injured), Nicole Connors and her dog, Officer Gabriel Torres, Mary Marshall, Susan Karnatz, and Casey Joseph Clark (injured).

The first victim, 16-year-old James Thompson, suffered multiple stab wounds in addition to a gunshot wound, the report says. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Oct. 18, the parents of the 15-year-old suspect Austin Thompson confirmed James is Austin's older brother.

Raleigh Police In a Five-Day-Report analyzing the details surrounding the mass shooting in Raleigh on October 13, police lay out a believed route the 15-year-old suspect followed.

A timeline of events, as cited in the preliminary report

Police have presented this timeline of events on October 13:

