Asheville mourns Oscar Wong, craft beer pioneer and founder of Highland Brewing

Oscar Wong, founder of Highland Brewing Company and a driving force behind Asheville’s craft beer boom, died Sunday. He was 84.

According to a statement shared by Highland Brewing on social media, Wong passed away peacefully while surrounded by family at his Asheville home on May 25. He had been diagnosed with cancer several years ago.

A Chinese-Jamaican immigrant and retired engineer, Wong launched Highland in 1994 using refurbished dairy equipment in the basement of Barley’s Taproom in downtown Asheville. According to the brewery’s website , it was the first legal craft brewery in the city since Prohibition. His early beers — like Gaelic Ale, Oatmeal Porter, and Cold Mountain Winter Ale — quickly earned a local following and helped spark the city’s transformation into a nationally recognized brewing destination.

Wong handed over leadership of the company to his daughter, Leah Wong Ashburn, in 2015. Highland Brewing remains family-run and continues to play a central role in the region’s beer community.

Over the years, Wong was recognized with numerous honors, including the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Person of the Year award for North Carolina, the Brewers Association’s national Recognition Award, and the Order of the Long Leaf Pine — North Carolina’s highest civilian honor.

For many, his impact went far beyond brewing. He was known as a mentor, a community leader, and a kind soul who believed in building strong relationships — often saying, “Personal relationships are the currency of life.”

In the days following his death, thousands — including local breweries, public officials, and longtime customers — shared memories and tributes on Highland Brewing’s Facebook page .

One post from Asheville Brewing Company read, “Without him, Asheville wouldn’t be the beer phenomenon it is today. Let’s all raise a pint for a life lived with meaning and care.”