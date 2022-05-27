North Carolina using VW settlement money to replace diesel vehicles

Local governments in North Carolina can now apply for grants to replace diesel-fueled vehicles. Money for the program comes from a federal settlement with Volkswagen over diesel emissions.

About $13 million dollars is available from the Department of Environmental Quality to replace all kinds of vehicles that burn diesel, not just trucks. Tugboats, forklifts, those little carts you see around planes at airports (the official name is “ground support equipment”) — they're eligible, too.

States received millions from the settlement with the automaker after the company admitted to equipping diesel cars with devices that helped them cheat on emissions tests.

North Carolina has used that money to replace school and transit buses and build charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. About $68 million remains.

In July, the DEQ will review requests to add electric vehicle chargers in apartment complexes and other multi-dwelling units.

Later this summer, the agency will announce the recipients of grants to expand EV charging infrastructure along major highways like interstates 95 and 40 from Raleigh to Wilmington.

