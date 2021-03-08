-
Several miles of a major north-south artery in North Carolina will be at least partially closed for several weeks so a contractor can repair a bridge…
-
Lawmakers in the House have approved a bill that would allow the Department of Transportation to add new toll lanes to interstate highways, but only if…
-
The state Department of Transportation is continuing to seek input on the best way to pay for improvements to the I-95 corridor. NC DOT officials released…
-
State transportation officials are looking at ways of raising revenue to modernize Interstate 95. One thing they're looking at is tolling the highway.…