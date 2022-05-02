Bringing The World Home To You

News

AARP launches a new online resource center to help protect veterans against fraud

North Carolina Public Radio | By Sharryse Piggott
Published May 2, 2022 at 9:29 AM EDT
/

AARP has launched a Veteran Fraud Center, a free educational tool that provides tips and other resources to protect veterans and their families against dangers caused by scammers.

The website offers a Watchdog Alert Handbook, a fraud watch network and an online support social group.

Although there are other programs that offer help with fraud like the VA, this new fraud center offers easier access to navigate the site, according to Troy Broussard, AARP's senior advisor of veteran and military families.

“We're a big supporter of the veterans and veterans affairs but we found that at times, it's difficult to access the information that some veterans and their families need,” Broussard said.

Some of the most common kinds of fraud cases the AARP has found include monetary scams to get military medical records.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, in 2021 veterans and their families lost up to $267 million. Broussard says the AARP wants to decrease that amount with their efforts.

“That is not a way that we should treat those that have served this country and fought for us," said Broussard. "It's time for us to equip the military community with ways to fight back.”

The site also offers tips about registering for the national Do Not Call Registry and using strong unique passwords.

Sharryse Piggott
Sharryse Piggott is the American Homefront Project Veterans Reporting Fellow.
