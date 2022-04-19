Ted Budd, Trump's choice for U.S. Senate, will skip another GOP primary debate

Congressman Ted Budd (R-13th District) has perhaps the greatest asset a Republican candidate can have these days: an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

That backing, and early polls showing him leading the GOP field ahead of the May 17 primary, probably explain why he did not bother with a debate hosted last week by WRAL and why he will not be on the stage at this Wednesday's showdown on Spectrum News 1.

"He has not hurt himself in terms of what voters think," said Meredith College Political Science Prof. David McLennan. "And the fact that the other candidates are bemoaning his absence seems not to be hurting him either, may, in fact, be helping him."

At last week's debate, while denouncing Budd for not participating, former Gov. Pat McCrory touted himself as a Reagan Republican who would push to reduce unemployment compensation to get people back to work.

Former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker (R-6th District) said he is a fiscal conservative, noting that he backed a balanced budget amendment during his six years in Congress.

While for the time being Budd shows no inclination to jump into the fray by debating his challengers, McLennan, who directs the Meredith College Poll, said even four weeks out from Primary Election Day it is still early.

"So I think debates, political ads, public appearances between now and May 17 still matter," he said.

