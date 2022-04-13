WUNC to be honored at 2022 Gracie Awards

The 2022 Gracie Award winners include:

A Love Supreme, a broadcast special inspired by WUNC's podcast Great Grief, for non-commercial local radio special. The show, which aired in December 2021, is hosted by Grammy-nominated jazz singer Nnenna Freelon and takes us through her courtship and 40-year marriage to architect Phil Freelon before reflecting on the impact his death from a rare illness is having on her identity.

The Talk: Youth Advocate For Inclusive Sex Education is a story reported by Nassibah Beddedrine in the summer of 2021 when she was a WUNC youth reporter. The story explores how some students in North Carolina are pushing back against school curricula that obscure vital information about sex, gender and sexuality. The piece won a Gracie Award for student radio feature.

The ARC of Justice began as a podcast partnership between WUNC and Ways & Means, which is produced by the Sanford School of Public Policy at Duke University. The show examines the role the U.S. federal government played in creating and the racial wealth gap between white and Black Americans, and the role it could play in closing that gap equitably. It aired in parts as a broadcast on WUNC over several nights in the fall of 2021, and has earned a Gracie Award for non-commercial local radio series.