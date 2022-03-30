NC extends deadline for internet providers to apply for $350 million rural broadband grant

North Carolina continues to seek applications from internet service providers for its multi-million-dollar Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology

(GREAT) grant program.

The $350 million grant is designed to help provide high-speed internet service to rural households, businesses, and farms.

"What we’re trying to do in NC is leverage federal American Rescue Plan funds to make sure that all North Carolinians have access to high-speed internet connection, can afford to use it and have the devices, tools and skills they need to fully participate,” said Nate Denny, Deputy Secretary for Broadband and Digital Equity for the N.C. Department of Information Technology.

The NCDIT has extended the deadline until May 4 for broadband companies to apply. This will allow for more time to partner with local governments.

"We want to fund as many eligible projects as possible so more North Carolinians can connect, learn and work online. This extra time will allow applicants to work through the grant conditions with their partners," said NCDIT Secretary and State Chief Information Officer James Weaver.

WUNC's Joe Jurney contributed to this story.