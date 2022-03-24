PHOTOS: Ukrainians and their supporters reflect on Russian invasion

Hundreds of people gathered at the North Carolina State Capitol in Raleigh on Sunday to show their support for the people of Ukraine.

The event was organized by the Ukrainian Association of North Carolina. Religious leaders of different backgrounds encouraged prayer for the thousands of Ukrainians who have been forced to flee their homes in recent weeks.

Photojournalist Kate Medley created portraits of those in attendance, many of whom are from Ukraine or have family living there.

