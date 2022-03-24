Bringing The World Home To You

News

PHOTOS: Ukrainians and their supporters reflect on Russian invasion

North Carolina Public Radio | By Kate Medley
Published March 24, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT
Ukrainians_in_Triangle.png

Hundreds of people gathered at the North Carolina State Capitol in Raleigh on Sunday to show their support for the people of Ukraine.

The event was organized by the Ukrainian Association of North Carolina. Religious leaders of different backgrounds encouraged prayer for the thousands of Ukrainians who have been forced to flee their homes in recent weeks.

Photojournalist Kate Medley created portraits of those in attendance, many of whom are from Ukraine or have family living there.

Dikran Kabbendjian.png
Jasmine Clark.png
Olga Zador.png
Kristina England.png
Dikran Kabbendjian (2).png
David Jarmul.png
Olivia and Milania Clark.png
Champa Jarmul.png
Pavlo Karakata.png
Hermine Kabbendjian.png
Mark Fountain.png

More coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine here.

