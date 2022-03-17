Panel narrows list of potential new names for army installations

A former president, a heroic Underground Railroad conductor, and a highly-decorated African American Civil War soldier are three of the names being considered for renaming of Army installations.

On Thursday, the Naming Commission unveiled the names that are being considered for bases currently named in commemoration of the Confederacy.

Dwight Eisenhower was a general and Supreme Allied Commander during World War II and later served two terms as the president of the United States.

Born into slavery, Harriet Tubman would go on to help as many as 70 slaves escape to the north through the Underground Railroad network.

Powhatan Beaty was a Black Union soldier who received the Medal of Honor, the highest military decoration given by the U.S., when he took command of his company at the Battle of Chaffin’s Farm after all the officers were killed or wounded during the battle.

In all, the commission chose 87 names to consider for renaming nine installations including Fort Bragg in Fayetteville.

The panel will select the final names after meeting with installation leaders, personnel, and counterparts in their communities. The plan should be received by Congress by Oct. 1.

More than 34,000 submissions from thousands of Americans were taken by the commission.