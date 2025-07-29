Fernanda Figueroa | Associated Press

More than half a dozen Army bases' names were changed in 2023 because they honored Confederate leaders. Those same bases are reverting back to their original names, this time with different namesakes who share Confederate surnames. Critics of the latest name changes argue it undermines efforts to move away from Confederate associations. The issue has long split people who favor preserving an aspect of southern heritage and those who want slavery-supporting rebels stripped of valor. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's decision to restore the names is his latest move to align with Trump's purging of diversity, equity and inclusion programs.