'E Pluribus Unum,' Jackson County Confederate Monument Updated

(Blue Ridge Public Radio) — The Confederate monument known as 'Sylva Sam' in Jackson County now has its updated plaque.

County commissioners in August voted to change the plaque on the statue outside the old Jackson County courthouse to remove the Confederate flag on it as well as the inscription to ‘Our Heroes of the Confederacy.’

The changes were completed Monday afternoon, says Commissioner Gayle Woody.

“We worked really hard to find a compromise and we hope that people will read what’s put up there and see it as a respectful compromise," said Woody. This is the final step of the updating process.

Lilly Knoepp The plaque reads: “This monument was erected by citizens of Jackson County in memory of those who died during the American Civil War. Originally dedicated on September 18, 1915. Rededicated on May 11, 1996 to honor Jackson County Veterans of all wars. E Pluribus Unum.”

The plaque now reads “E Pluribus Unum” and highlights the 1996 rededication of the monument to Jackson County veterans of all wars.

Sylva Town Commissioners have repeatedly voted against the new plaque, most recently in June.

