News

'E Pluribus Unum,' Jackson County Confederate Monument Updated

By Lilly Knoepp
Published September 22, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT
sylva_confederate_monumentnewplaque_9_21_2021_2_resized.jpeg
Lilly Knoepp
/
BPR News
Workers covered the Confederate flag on the front of the monument on Monday.

(Blue Ridge Public Radio) — The Confederate monument known as 'Sylva Sam' in Jackson County now has its updated plaque.

County commissioners in August voted to change the plaque on the statue outside the old Jackson County courthouse to remove the Confederate flag on it as well as the inscription to ‘Our Heroes of the Confederacy.’

The changes were completed Monday afternoon, says Commissioner Gayle Woody.

“We worked really hard to find a compromise and we hope that people will read what’s put up there and see it as a respectful compromise," said Woody. This is the final step of the updating process.

sylva_confederate_monumentnewplaque_9_21_2021_3_resized.jpeg
Lilly Knoepp
The plaque reads: “This monument was erected by citizens of Jackson County in memory of those who died during the American Civil War. Originally dedicated on September 18, 1915. Rededicated on May 11, 1996 to honor Jackson County Veterans of all wars. E Pluribus Unum.”

The plaque now reads “E Pluribus Unum” and highlights the 1996 rededication of the monument to Jackson County veterans of all wars.

Here's the full text: "This monument was erected by citizens of Jackson County in memory of those who died during the American Civil War. Originally dedicated on September 18, 1915. Rededicated on May 11, 1996 to honor Jackson County Veterans of all wars. E Pluribus Unum."

Sylva Town Commissioners have repeatedly voted against the new plaque, most recently in June.

Lilly Knoepp
Lilly Knoepp serves as BPR’s first fulltime reporter covering Western North Carolina. She is a native of Franklin, NC who returns to WNC after serving as the assistant editor of Women@Forbes and digital producer of the Forbes podcast network. She holds a master’s degree in international journalism from the City University of New York and earned a double major from UNC-Chapel Hill in religious studies and political science.
