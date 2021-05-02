PHOTOS: Mourners Remember and Honor Andrew Brown Jr. In Elizabeth City

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Elizabeth City North Carolina on Sunday to demand justice for Andrew Brown Jr who was killed by sheriffs deputies. As marchers moved throughout the city in protest, mourners came to pay their respects to Brown at a viewing.

Browse images from around the city on Sunday:

Kate Medley Protesters gather in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Sunday, May 2, 2021 in honor of Andrew Brown Jr., a 42-year-old Black man, was fatally shot by Pasquotank County deputies on April 21.

Kate Medley A hearse carrying the casket of Andrew Brown Jr. arrives at the Museum of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Kate Medley Protesters gathered in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Sunday, May 2, 2021 to demand justice in the killing of Andrew Brown Jr., a 42-year-old Black man, who was shot five times, including once in the back of the head, by Pasquotank County deputies.

Kate Medley A mural on a wall in Elizabeth City, N.C., pays tribute to Andrew Brown Jr., a 42-year-old Black man, was shot five times, including once in the back of the head, when Pasquotank County deputies tried to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants at his home April 21.

Kate Medley A memorial has been set up surrounding the home of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, N.C. Brown was shot five times, including once in the back of the head, when Pasquotank County deputies tried to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants at his home April 21.

Peyton Sickles Rev. Greg Drumwright, of Greensboro, and Rev. William Barber II, leader of the Poor People’s Campaign, speak to protester in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Kate Medley A sign calls for Justice For Andrew Brown Jr., who was shot five times by Pasquotank County deputies at his home on April 21.

Jay Price Local clergy and North Carolina civil rights leaders marched hand in hand through Elizabeth City, N.C., on Sunday, May 2, 2021 to call for justice in the killing of Andrew Brown Jr.

Kate Medley A protester in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Sunday, May 2, 2021 calling for justice in the killing of Andrew Brown Jr., a 42-year-old Black man, who was shot five times by Pasquotank County deputies on April 21.

Peyton Sickles Protesters gathered in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Sunday, May 2, 2021 to demand justice for the death of Andrew Brown Jr., who was shot and killed last month by deputies.

Peyton Sickles A woman attends protests on Sunday, May 2, 2021 in Elizabeth City, N.C.