PHOTOS: Mourners Remember and Honor Andrew Brown Jr. In Elizabeth City

Hundreds of protesters gathered Sunday in Elizabeth City, N.C., to demand justice and accountability for the death of Andrew Brown Jr., the Black man who was shot and killed by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies serving drug-related search and arrest warrants a week and a half ago.
Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten announced in a news release that he has restored to duty four out of the seven deputies who were placed on administrative leave after the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.
A 2016 North Carolina law that gives local courts authority over the release of body camera video has come under a harsh glare after a judge refused to make public footage of deputies shooting and killing Andrew Brown Jr.
A judge has denied requests to release body camera video in the case of a Black man who killed by North Carolina deputies. The decision came Wednesday shortly after a North Carolina prosecutor said that Andrew Brown Jr. had hit law enforcement officers with his car before they opened fire.