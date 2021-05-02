Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

PHOTOS: Mourners Remember and Honor Andrew Brown Jr. In Elizabeth City

North Carolina Public Radio | By WUNC News
Published May 2, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT
AndrewBrownJr_6623.jpg
Kate Medley
/
For WUNC
A young boy on a scooter passes a mural outside the home of Andrew Brown Jr., a 42-year-old Black man, who was shot five times by Pasquotank County deputies, on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Elizabeth City North Carolina on Sunday to demand justice for Andrew Brown Jr who was killed by sheriffs deputies. As marchers moved throughout the city in protest, mourners came to pay their respects to Brown at a viewing.

Browse images from around the city on Sunday:

AndrewBrownJr_6295.jpg
Kate Medley
Protesters gather in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Sunday, May 2, 2021 in honor of Andrew Brown Jr., a 42-year-old Black man, was fatally shot by Pasquotank County deputies on April 21.
AndrewBrownJr_6897.jpg
Kate Medley
A hearse carrying the casket of Andrew Brown Jr. arrives at the Museum of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Sunday, May 2, 2021.
AndrewBrownJr_6649.jpg
Kate Medley
Protesters gathered in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Sunday, May 2, 2021 to demand justice in the killing of Andrew Brown Jr., a 42-year-old Black man, who was shot five times, including once in the back of the head, by Pasquotank County deputies.
AndrewBrownJr_6774.jpg
Kate Medley
A mural on a wall in Elizabeth City, N.C., pays tribute to Andrew Brown Jr., a 42-year-old Black man, was shot five times, including once in the back of the head, when Pasquotank County deputies tried to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants at his home April 21.
AndrewBrownJr_6530.jpg
Kate Medley
A memorial has been set up surrounding the home of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, N.C. Brown was shot five times, including once in the back of the head, when Pasquotank County deputies tried to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants at his home April 21.
Sickles_marchsat41.jpg
Peyton Sickles
Rev. Greg Drumwright, of Greensboro, and Rev. William Barber II, leader of the Poor People’s Campaign, speak to protester in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Sunday, May 2, 2021.
AndrewBrownJr_6635.jpg
Kate Medley
A sign calls for Justice For Andrew Brown Jr., who was shot five times by Pasquotank County deputies at his home on April 21.
EC-March-leaders.jpeg
Jay Price
Local clergy and North Carolina civil rights leaders marched hand in hand through Elizabeth City, N.C., on Sunday, May 2, 2021 to call for justice in the killing of Andrew Brown Jr.
AndrewBrownJr_6875.jpg
Kate Medley
A protester in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Sunday, May 2, 2021 calling for justice in the killing of Andrew Brown Jr., a 42-year-old Black man, who was shot five times by Pasquotank County deputies on April 21.
Sickles_marchsat3.jpg
Peyton Sickles
Protesters gathered in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Sunday, May 2, 2021 to demand justice for the death of Andrew Brown Jr., who was shot and killed last month by deputies.
Sickles_marchsat27.jpg
Peyton Sickles
A woman attends protests on Sunday, May 2, 2021 in Elizabeth City, N.C.
AndrewBrownJr_6915.jpg
Kate Medley
Andrew Brown Jr., a 42-year-old Black man, was shot five times, including once in the back of the head, when Pasquotank County deputies tried to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants at his home April 21.

Tags

NewsAndrew Brown Jr.Greg DrumwrightElizabeth CityPasquotank CountyProtests
WUNC News
Stories, features and more by WUNC News Staff. Also, features and commentary not by any one reporter.
See stories by WUNC News
More Stories