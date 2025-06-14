Photos of anti-Trump 'No Kings' demonstrations in Raleigh

Demonstrators gathered in parks and plazas across the U.S. to protest against President Donald Trump.

The "No Kings" rallies were organized in nearly 2,000 locations nationwide, including cities, towns, and community spaces.

In Raleigh, demonstrators gathered along Capitol Boulevard near Interstate 540 and downtown.

These protests followed recent unrest over federal immigration raids and Trump’s deployment of the National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles, where tensions escalated with protesters blocking a freeway and setting vehicles on fire.