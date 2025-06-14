Bringing The World Home To You

Photos of anti-Trump 'No Kings' demonstrations in Raleigh

WUNC | By The Associated Press
Published June 14, 2025 at 10:58 PM EDT
Demonstrators gathered in parks and plazas across the U.S. to protest against President Donald Trump. The "No Kings" rallies were organized in nearly 2,000 locations nationwide, including in Raleigh along Capitol Boulevard and downtown.
Peyton Sickles
/
For WUNC
Demonstrators gathered in parks and plazas across the U.S. to protest against President Donald Trump. The "No Kings" rallies were organized in nearly 2,000 locations nationwide, including in Raleigh along Capitol Boulevard and downtown.

Demonstrators gathered in parks and plazas across the U.S. to protest against President Donald Trump.

The "No Kings" rallies were organized in nearly 2,000 locations nationwide, including cities, towns, and community spaces.

In Raleigh, demonstrators gathered along Capitol Boulevard near Interstate 540 and downtown.

These protests followed recent unrest over federal immigration raids and Trump’s deployment of the National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles, where tensions escalated with protesters blocking a freeway and setting vehicles on fire.

1 of 10  — NoKingsSickles_ 22.jpg
Peyton Sickles / For WUNC
2 of 10  — NoKingsSickles_ 1.jpg
Peyton Sickles / For WUNC
3 of 10  — NoKingsSickles_ 12.jpg
Peyton Sickles / For WUNC
4 of 10  — NoKingsSickles_ 14.jpg
Peyton Sickles / For WUNC
5 of 10  — NoKingsSickles_ 18.jpg
Peyton Sickles / For WUNC
6 of 10  — NoKingsSickles_ 2.jpg
Peyton Sickles / For WUNC
7 of 10  — NoKingsSickles_ 23.jpg
Peyton Sickles / For WUNC
8 of 10  — NoKingsSickles_ 25.jpg
Peyton Sickles / For WUNC
9 of 10  — NoKingsSickles_ 26.jpg
Peyton Sickles / For WUNC
10 of 10  — NoKingsSickles_ 8.jpg
Peyton Sickles / For WUNC

