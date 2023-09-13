UNC reports 'armed and dangerous person' on campus, live updates

UNC-Chapel Hill issued an emergency alert Wednesday afternoon about an "armed, dangerous person on or near campus." Further advice from the alert said that anyone on campus should go inside and avoid windows.

No further details or information has been given yet by UNC.

This is the second time in just 16 days that UNC-Chapel Hill has issued this type of alert. On Aug. 28, Associate Professor Zijie Yan was fatally shot in a science building on campus by a graduate student Tailei Qi.