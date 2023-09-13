LIVE UPDATES
UNC reports 'armed and dangerous person' on campus, live updates
Here's what we know about the alert on September 13, 2023 on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus. This is a breaking story and will be updated as WUNC confirms more details:
- UNC Police reported an armed and dangerous person on or near campus, in a university-wide alert sent to students, faculty and staff at 12:54 p.m.
- University police are advising all students, faculty and staff to go inside immediately, close windows and doors, and stay there until further notice.
- This is the second lockdown for students at the Chapel Hill campus in less than a month. The first happened on Aug. 28, 2023 when Zijie Yan, an associate professor in the Department of Applied Physical Sciences, was fatally shot on campus.
Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools enter secure mode
(2/2) All CHCCS schools have been advised to enter “Secure Mode” which means the doors will be locked, people are not allowed in or out, & classroom instruction can continue normally inside.— Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools (@chccs) September 13, 2023
Stay close to your phone & email for updates as we monitor this new & ongoing situation.
'Armed, dangerous person' on or near campus, UNC says
UNC-Chapel Hill issued an emergency alert Wednesday afternoon about an "armed, dangerous person on or near campus." Further advice from the alert said that anyone on campus should go inside and avoid windows.
No further details or information has been given yet by UNC.
This is the second time in just 16 days that UNC-Chapel Hill has issued this type of alert. On Aug. 28, Associate Professor Zijie Yan was fatally shot in a science building on campus by a graduate student Tailei Qi.