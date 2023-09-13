Bringing The World Home To You

LIVE UPDATES

UNC reports 'armed and dangerous person' on campus, live updates

Published September 13, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT
The Old Well on the UNC- Chapel Hill campus.
Brian Batista
/
For WUNC
Here's what we know about the alert on September 13, 2023 on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus. This is a breaking story and will be updated as WUNC confirms more details:

  • UNC Police reported an armed and dangerous person on or near campus, in a university-wide alert sent to students, faculty and staff at 12:54 p.m.
  • University police are advising all students, faculty and staff to go inside immediately, close windows and doors, and stay there until further notice.
  • This is the second lockdown for students at the Chapel Hill campus in less than a month. The first happened on Aug. 28, 2023 when Zijie Yan, an associate professor in the Department of Applied Physical Sciences, was fatally shot on campus.
CHCCS

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools enter secure mode

By WUNC News

Posted September 13, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT

campus alert

'Armed, dangerous person' on or near campus, UNC says

By Mitchell Northam

Posted September 13, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT

UNC-Chapel Hill issued an emergency alert Wednesday afternoon about an "armed, dangerous person on or near campus." Further advice from the alert said that anyone on campus should go inside and avoid windows.

No further details or information has been given yet by UNC.

This is the second time in just 16 days that UNC-Chapel Hill has issued this type of alert. On Aug. 28, Associate Professor Zijie Yan was fatally shot in a science building on campus by a graduate student Tailei Qi.