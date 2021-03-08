-
A national health insurer is pledging to help North Carolina fight the opioid epidemic.The Aetna Foundation announced Tuesday it's giving $1 million…
The drug naloxone has become key in saving lives from opioid overdoses. It’s such a vital tool for fighting the opioid epidemic that many law enforcement…
Fayetteville is part of a nationwide project that is trying to compile information about the opioid crisis. The non-profit New America is working with…
Raleigh Police officers will now carry a drug called Naloxone that reverses opioid overdoses.Authorities say the city is experiencing a spike in drug…
Deaths by opioid overdose are on the rise nationwide, and North Carolina remains hit hard by the epidemic. In 2014, opioids killed more than 28,000…
Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone suspects five deaths in his eastern North Carolina county in the past two weeks were caused by unintentional drug…
A new government study says deaths from heroin overdose in the United States doubled between 2010 and 2012. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention…
Orange County health officials say they will soon begin distributing kits that will help to prevent certain drug overdoses. State legislators passed a law…