Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Red Cross encourages blood donations during Sickle Cell Awareness Month

North Carolina Public Radio | By Bradley George
Published September 13, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT
Virus Outbreak California
Chris Carlson
/
AP
FILE --- Sugin Quang donates at a blood drive hosted by the Richard Nixon Presidential Library to help meet the urgent demand for donations amid the coronavirus outbreak across the United States in Yorba Linda, Calif., Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

The American Red Cross is encouraging blood donations this month to help people with sickle cell disease.

The blood disease mainly afflicts African Americans and people of African descent. More than 100,000 people in the U.S. have it.

A blood transfusion is the most common treatment for sickle cell. But potential donors can be reluctant, according Dr. Yvette Miller, executive medical officer for the American Red Cross.

"Because of the the different events in terms of scientific research like the Tuskegee experiment, there is some reluctance of African Americans to donate because of some of those historical things that have occurred," Miller said. "So we're sort of working against some of the historical challenges in relationship to blood donation."

To fight the stigma, the Red Cross has launched a new campaign called Joined By Blood, to encourage donations from Black people.

It will also be holding special blood drives around North Carolina through the end of the month as part of Sickle Cell Awareness Month.

Tags

Health Red CrossBlood BanksSickle Cell
Bradley George
See stories by Bradley George
More Stories