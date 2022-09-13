Red Cross encourages blood donations during Sickle Cell Awareness Month

The American Red Cross is encouraging blood donations this month to help people with sickle cell disease.

The blood disease mainly afflicts African Americans and people of African descent. More than 100,000 people in the U.S. have it.

A blood transfusion is the most common treatment for sickle cell. But potential donors can be reluctant, according Dr. Yvette Miller, executive medical officer for the American Red Cross.

"Because of the the different events in terms of scientific research like the Tuskegee experiment, there is some reluctance of African Americans to donate because of some of those historical things that have occurred," Miller said. "So we're sort of working against some of the historical challenges in relationship to blood donation."

To fight the stigma, the Red Cross has launched a new campaign called Joined By Blood, to encourage donations from Black people.

It will also be holding special blood drives around North Carolina through the end of the month as part of Sickle Cell Awareness Month.