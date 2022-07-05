Bringing The World Home To You

Environment

Some fishermen unhappy about North Carolina's new flounder restrictions

North Carolina Public Radio | By Celeste Gracia
Published July 5, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT
Brett Albanese | Georgia DNR
A southern flounder that was caught in the Doboy Sound, near McIntosh County, Georgia.

The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries is limiting this year's fishing season on southern flounder, and some recreational fishermen in the state are unhappy about the new restrictions.

The state Division of Marine Fisheries recently limited the fishing season to the month of September. Anglers can only catch one fish per day.

The policies are meant to help increase the population of southern flounder. Right now, the species is declining and fishermen are catching flounder at a high rate.

David Sneed is the executive director of the Coastal Conservation Association of North Carolina.

“So the problem is the state has known this information for decades, and we've just basically allowed the status quo to continue for too long,” Sneed said. “And now we've gotten to the point where we have to have these drastic regulations in place, because we haven't done what we've known what need what needed to be done in the past."

Sneed says these regulations are in place now because of mismanagement over several decades.

“There have been opportunities to reduce the harvest, to allow the stock to rebuild and take some pressure off of these, this fishery,” Sneed said. "But the state has rejected that.”

This issue is the subject of an ongoing lawsuit against the state. Sneed's association is one of dozens of plaintiffs.

southern flounder Fishing Industry North Carolina
Celeste Gracia
Celeste Gracia covers the environment for WUNC. She has been at the station since September 2019 and started off as morning producer.
See stories by Celeste Gracia
