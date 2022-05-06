Much of central North Carolina under 'enhanced risk' for severe weather Friday

Severe weather, including thunderstorms, is likely across much of central North Carolina on Friday.

“All severe hazards will be possible today,” says Kathleen Carroll, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh. “So, that's hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes are all possible."

Carroll says the strongest storms will move through the Triangle between 2 p.m. and the early evening. Meteorologists with WRAL say the storm could be at its most severe between 6 and 10 p.m.

Much of central North Carolina – from north of Fayetteville, to Greensboro, to Rocky Mount – is under a Level 3 Enhanced Risk for severe weather, according to the National Weather Service’s scale.

Out of precaution, North Carolina Central University has moved its graduation ceremonies scheduled for Friday indoors.

According to AccuWeather, severe thunderstorms are expected across the southeastern U.S. on Friday, from as far southwest as New Orleans, all the way up to the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

"Friday into Friday evening could also feature severe weather from the Gulf Coast to southern West Virginia as the cold front continues eastward, bringing flooding downpours, hail and damaging wind gusts,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Jessica Storm told Yahoo.

Before the storms come, Friday’s weather is expected to be dry and cloudy, with temperatures in the low 80s, according to WRAL. The storm is expected to end overnight, but rain could continue into Saturday.