Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Study: Sharks off North Carolina's coast have gotten smaller

North Carolina Public Radio | By Celeste Gracia
Published February 14, 2022 at 11:29 AM EST
Shark attack, George Burgess says, "is driven by the number of humans in the water more than the number of sharks."
Carol Buchanan
/
iStockphoto
There are many theories as to why the sharks are smaller, but none have been proven yet.

A 50-year study of sharks off the coast of North Carolina found that many species have decreased in size over time.

Researchers started collecting data on 12 species of sharks in 1972 in Onslow Bay, just east of Jacksonville. A recently published study analyzing this data found all 12 species appeared physically smaller over the years. Declines in maximum sizes ranged from 10% for silky sharks to 35% for sandbar sharks.

There are many theories as to why the sharks are smaller, but none have been proven yet.

Joel Fodrie is an ecologist at UNC-Chapel Hill. He says it’s still unclear exactly why the sharks have gotten smaller, but commercial and recreational fishing may be a contributing factor.

“Because people catch some of the biggest individuals and even target big individuals, you're immediately going to pull those out of the population,” Fodrie said. “So if that was the only thing happening, you might see smaller average sizes.”

Fodrie added that this combination of fewer and smaller sharks has likely contributed to shifts in local ecosystems.

"People have shown that if you lose the big sharks… the turtles can get out of hand and they can eat all the grass. And that grass is really valuable,” Fodrie said. “So you don't necessarily want a world where you got a lot of turtles and no sharks. You have to maintain that balance."

Data also found that most species had decreased in population over time.

Fodrie says researchers will continue to gather data on these sharks.

Tags

Environment SharksNC CoastAtlantic OceanUNC Chapel HillEcology
Celeste Gracia
Celeste Gracia cover the environment for WUNC. She has been at the station since September 2019 and started off as morning producer.
See stories by Celeste Gracia
More Stories