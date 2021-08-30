Still Reeling From Fred, Rain Expected From Ida In WNC

(Monday 3:30 p.m.) Still reeling and cleaning up from the floods caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred two weeks ago, rain is expected Tuesday in Western North Carolina from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.A flash flood watch issued by the National Weather Service is in effect Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon for the region. Rainfall forecasts for the region vary anywhere from 1 to 6 six inches starting Tuesday. The heaviest hours for rainfall in the forecast are from 6 p.m. to midnight Tuesday.

Areas of Jackson, Macon, and Transylvania Counties that border Georgia and South Carolina are expected to get the heaviest rainfall totals from Ida. Emergency services in Macon County expect the Highlands and Scaly Mountain areas to be heaviest hit by the rain. In a press release, the county says Ida is not expected to cause any fuel disruptions as has been the case in the past with storms that hit the Gulf region.

Two weeks ago, some parts of Western North Carolina saw as much as 20 inches of rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. Haywood County saw the worst of the flooding, in particular Canton and Cruso along the Pigeon River and its tributaries. Six people were killed, and flood damages were initially estimated to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper formally requested a federal disaster declaration from the federal government on Friday, which if granted would allow the region to receive millions in federal aid.

This story will be upated as events necessitate

Copyright 2021 BPR News. To see more, visit BPR News.