Alamance-Burlington budget proposal cuts vacant positions, avoids layoffs

Leaders of the Alamance-Burlington School System have approved a budget proposal that realigns dozens of positions amid the district's funding crisis.

The proposal also cuts nearly 70 vacant positions.

The system spent $26 million last summer to clean up mold at nearly every school building. Districts across the state are also losing millions in federal COVID-19 relief funds this year.

"In my mind, we're at a critical standpoint," said Interim Superintendent Bill Harrison at the school board's latest meeting. "And as hard as it has been getting to this point, I think this is what it's going to take to move forward."

The proposal for the next school year would realign dozens of positions, including shifting some teaching mentors back to teaching full time.

Board member Charles Parker and the rest of his colleagues reluctantly voted in favor of the proposal.

"We know that this will have impacts and we're trying to both show that we're fiscally responsible and to try to submit a budget that impacts the core missions of the schools as little as possible," Parker said.

Earlier this month, Harrison said it would take several years to stabilize the district's finances.

"I think in a year, we can get our feet back under us. In two years, we can start expanding some things, and in three years, we're going to be on the path to where we really want to go," Harrison said.

The Alamance-Burlington Association of Educators released a statement in opposition of the proposal, but called on county commissioners to fully fund it.

"Inevitably, our kids will suffer from the cuts proposed for our school system," the statement reads. "Class sizes will increase. Students will have less access to theater programs, media specialists, nurses, education support professionals, and guidance counselors."

Alamance County commissioners still need to approve the budget request before the next fiscal year.

