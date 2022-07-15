UNC Chapel Hill reaches settlement agreement with journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has reached a settlement agreement with journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones that resolves legal matters arising from her application for a tenured position at the university.

Hannah-Jones announced last summer that she was rejecting a job offer from UNC and instead going to Howard University, a historically Black institution. That came after a lengthy battle over her tenure.

“The steps taken to resolve the lingering potential legal action posed by Ms. Hannah-Jones will hopefully help to close this chapter and give the University the space to focus on moving forward,” UNC Chapel Hill's Board of Trustees Chair David Boliek said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear how much the settlement was for.

UNC-CH trustees delayed a vote on her tenure application for months — sparking protests and numerous statements of support from students, alumni and faculty. Ultimately, the university's trustees voted 9-to-4 to offer her tenure.

Tenure confers a lifetime appointment to the university and academic freedom to pursue research interests. Hannah-Jones' work at The New York Times Magazine has centered on the legacy of racism in the United States, most notably with the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1619 Project, which some conservatives have criticized.

“This is an important step forward as Carolina focuses on its future and continues to educate the next generation of leaders," said Associate Vice Chancellor of University Communications Beth Keith. "As a part of the agreement, the University will accelerate its investment in crucial initiatives in Carolina Next, its strategic plan, to further that ongoing work.”

