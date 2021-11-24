Bringing The World Home To You

Education

Local schools will benefit from federal grant to help low-income students prepare for college

North Carolina Public Radio | By Keri Brown
Published November 24, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST
The U.S. Department of Education recently awarded more than $28 million in funding to Winston-Salem State University. It’s the largest grant in the school’s history.

The money will be used to improve college access and preparation for thousands of local middle and high school students in economically disadvantaged households.

It’s called the Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs, or GEAR UP grant.

The university will distribute funds to three districts: Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Guilford County Schools and Rutherford County Schools.

Several community partners and organizations will also play a role.

"It's really fundamentally a village approach to serving our children," says Erin Lynch, associate provost of scholarship, research and innovation at Winston-Salem State University. 

The program will provide things like tutoring, job shadowing, academic counseling and financial literacy instruction. Families can also benefit from the services.

Nicolette Grant, the chief academic officer for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, says it’s an opportunity to inspire younger students and improve outcomes.

“We are hoping not only does this increase our graduation rate for our students, but that it also increases the actual college matriculation rate of students going into college as well as their success in their first year of college,” says Grant.

The program will serve more than 15,000 students across the three districts. Some of the initiatives are expected to begin in the spring.

“The economic mobility that comes with attaining a bachelor’s degree or associate’s degree, employment, job opportunities, it will have a trickle-down effect that we may not be able to measure for years to come,” says Lynch.

Keri Brown
Keri Brown is a reporter and host at WFDD. She comes to the Triad from West Virginia Public Broadcasting, where she served as the Chief Bureau Reporter for the Northern Panhandle. Prior to her time at West Virginia Public Broadcasting, Keri was the head assignment editor at WTRF-TV in Wheeling and a field producer and assignment manager at WPGH Fox 53 in Pittsburgh. She is a graduate of Ohio University.
