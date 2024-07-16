Harnett County celebrates opening of new jetport terminal

Harnett County now has a new $6 million jetport terminal aimed at attracting more growth to the area. The Harnett Regional Jetport Terminal has replaced its old one that was built in the 1980s.

“One of the things that we wanted to do was not only bring the airport, hopefully up to standards of the counties around us, but to also have our economic development office in the airport,” said Jerry Milton, the chairman of the Harnett Regional Jetport Advisory board.

He said that means it's not just for small planes.

They're also hoping the two-story facility — spanning over 7,000 sq. ft. — will accommodate business jets. The building has a classroom and large conference room as well.

“It is very important to the future of our county, because it's really centrally located in the county,” Milton said. “Not only that — the area around the airport has not been so heavily developed, that we really have an area that we can entice companies to come and build facilities [on] and have an airport that they can fly into and fly out if needed.”

The funding that the project received came from the state legislature. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday to celebrate the opening.

