Sharryse Piggott's favorite story of 2024: Wawa comes to North Carolina

I really enjoyed the coverage I did on the first Wawa coming to North Carolina. It's one of my favorite stores because it's a part of a lot of my childhood memories.

Sharryse Piggott / WUNC WUNC reporter Sharryse Piggott with her mom and stepdad, who live in Maryland.

My biological parents are divorced, so I had to split my summer breaks up sometimes to go see my dad. When we were together, he'd always take me to get a "shortie" sub from Wawa. Then as an adult when I was in the Marine Corps, I used to stop by Wawa to buy a sub since it was on my route to see my parents in Maryland.

On top of the memories, Wawa has great food. I stopped getting the shorties and upgraded to a classic, which is a 10-inch sub.

Also keeping track of all the updates about the first store reminded me of keeping track of the latest sneakers coming out. The anticipation of the groundbreaking to the grand opening really kept me on my toes with making sure I properly reported on the minor details that sometimes we don't think about: Like how big the building is said to be on a press release, which sometimes changes toward the final construction phase.

It was fun. I really hope Wawa comes to the Triangle or close to Burlington one day!