Arts & Culture
2019 Youth Reporting Institute (left to right): YRI Director Kamaya Truitt-Martin, Emma Pollard, Victor Amaya, Kayla Beckett, Da'Mon James, Rose DeConto, Jeremiah Henderson, Amanda Tsuetaki, WUNC Program Director David Brower, YRI Director Allison Swain
2019 Youth Reporting Institute
The 2019 cohort of the Youth Reporting Institute and their work.

Come Hear NC On Songs We Love: Youth Reporters Mixtape Vol. 2

North Carolina Public Radio | By Kamaya Truitt-Martin
Published August 2, 2019 at 9:19 AM EDT
A picture of Sylvan Esso.
Sylvan Esso
/
Sylvan Esso

We've teamed up with Come Hear NC on a podcast series that explores North Carolina music one song at a time. On this episode, Kamaya Truitt-Martin is in for Eric Hodge again. She talks with Da’Mon James, Emma Pollard, Victor Amaya, and Director Allison Swaim of WUNC's 2019 Youth Reporting Institute about songs that inspire them and say something about North Carolina.

An image of WUNC Youth Reporters
Credit WUNC
Kamaya Truitt-Martin and Allison Swaim with 2019 WUNC Youth Reporters DaMon James, Victor Amaya, and Emma Pollard.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uXyxFMbqKYA

