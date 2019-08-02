The 2019 cohort of the Youth Reporting Institute and their work.
Come Hear NC On Songs We Love: Youth Reporters Mixtape Vol. 2
We've teamed up with Come Hear NC on a podcast series that explores North Carolina music one song at a time. On this episode, Kamaya Truitt-Martin is in for Eric Hodge again. She talks with Da’Mon James, Emma Pollard, Victor Amaya, and Director Allison Swaim of WUNC's 2019 Youth Reporting Institute about songs that inspire them and say something about North Carolina.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uXyxFMbqKYA