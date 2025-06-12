Blue Ridge Parkway travel comes with detours as summer repairs continue

The shift into summer means open roads and mountain views — but also orange cones and detour signs along the Blue Ridge Parkway , where repairs from Hurricane Helene are still underway.

The Parkway stretches 469 miles, running from Virginia into Western North Carolina and crossing some of the highest peaks in the Blue Ridge Mountains. While much of the route is open, most of the current closures are located in North Carolina — particularly in the mountains between Linville Falls (milepost 317) and Mount Mitchell State Park (milepost 349), where the storm damaged a visitor center, campground facilities and other structures.

NPS Helene recovery project at milepost 401.5 near Ferrin Knob Tunnel #3 in Candler, June 2025

Plan Ahead Before You Drive

In a press release this week, the Park Service shared updated details on roadwork and closures for the 2025 visitor season. In North Carolina, travel interruptions include:

Milepost 223.8, 224.7, 224.9, and 227.5, in Alleghany County

What’s happening: Replacement of three concrete bridge decks, railing systems and rehabilitation of stone masonry , and landslide repair.

What to Expect: A signed detour in place via NC18 from milepost 221.8 to 230. Work is expected to be complete by late summer.

Milepost 248.1 - 249.3, near Laurel Springs, N.C.

What’s happening: Full replacement of the Laurel Fork Bridge .

What to Expect: Milepost 248.1 to 249.3 is closed to all activity (cars, bicycles and hikers) to ensure the safety of Parkway visitors and staff during construction. Continuous access to Doughton Park recreation area and The Bluffs restaurant is available from the north at U.S. 21. Mountains to Sea Trail users should anticipate an approximately 200-yard closure at the base of the bridge, at which point trail users should follow the fence line around the project site. Construction is expected to be complete by fall 2025.

Between Milepost 241.1– 276.4, near Sparta/Doughton Park

What’s happening: Repaving of the mainline motor route and repair/replacement of infrastructure.

What to Expect and Detours: Construction includes phased closures with continuous access to Doughton Park recreation area and The Bluffs restaurant. As of June 4, 2025, access to these areas is from the north, using U.S. 21. Detour signs will direct visitors around active construction areas.

Milepost 224.9 – 421.8 (multiple projects)

What’s Happening: Repair and stabilization of 12 landslides

What to Expect and Detours: While significant work is needed to address all Parkway damage due to Hurricane Helene, the NPS has begun roadway repairs at twelve of over 50 landslide locations to restore and stabilize the road, remove remaining debris, and repair guardrails near critical transportation networks. Target dates for completion and road reopening for the projects listed here range from late summer through early fall.

Initial project locations include (from north to south):



Milepost 224.9, north of Doughton Park

Milepost 284, Boone vicinity

Milepost 306.8, south of Beacon Heights

Milepost 342-343, near Spruce Pine

Milepost 375.6, near Weaverville, at Bull Gap

Milepost 380.5, north of Asheville, near Haw Creek

Milepost 401.6, north of Mt. Pisgah

Milepost 421.8, Waynesville vicinity.

Several projects, including work in Laurel Springs and Sparta/Doughton Park, are Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA) Legacy Restoration funded projects - part of a concerted effort to address the extensive maintenance and repair backlog in national parks.