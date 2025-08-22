Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Already a Sustainer? Click here to increase now →

East Forsyth High School students stage walkout to protest district cuts

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published August 22, 2025 at 12:18 PM EDT
WFDD File photo

Hundreds of students at East Forsyth High School staged a walkout Friday to protest sweeping staff cuts in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

The students marched out of the school and down West Mountain Street, holding signs that read “Protect our Teachers.”

In a statement, district officials said, “Students were provided a brief, supervised time to express their thoughts with permission from school administration and then returned to class.”

The Board of Education voted earlier in the week to eliminate hundreds of positions amid a $46 million budget crisis.

Staff members are expected to learn the fate of their jobs next week. The cuts will mainly affect teachers in the Exceptional Children department, assistant principals and support staff.
Tags
Education Guilford CountyWinston-Salem Forsyth County Schools
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle
More Stories