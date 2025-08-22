East Forsyth High School students stage walkout to protest district cuts

Hundreds of students at East Forsyth High School staged a walkout Friday to protest sweeping staff cuts in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

The students marched out of the school and down West Mountain Street, holding signs that read “Protect our Teachers.”

In a statement, district officials said, “Students were provided a brief, supervised time to express their thoughts with permission from school administration and then returned to class.”

The Board of Education voted earlier in the week to eliminate hundreds of positions amid a $46 million budget crisis.

Staff members are expected to learn the fate of their jobs next week. The cuts will mainly affect teachers in the Exceptional Children department, assistant principals and support staff.

