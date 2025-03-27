Bringing The World Home To You

Camino reopens renovated health center, adding dental services

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published March 27, 2025 at 3:50 PM EDT
Camino's dental clinic has five patient rooms for cleanings, screenings and more.
Palmer Magri
/
WFAE
Camino's dental clinic has five patient rooms for cleanings, screenings and more.

Faith-based nonprofit Camino reopened its Charlotte health center Thursday afternoon, adding a dental clinic.

Now called “Camino Salud," the center will continue to offer primary medical care, mental health and nutrition services. Camino Salud focuses on serving Charlotte’s Latino community, especially low-income individuals and those without health insurance.

The new addition of a dental clinic will allow Camino Salud to provide dental exams, cleanings and cavity treatments at low or no cost.

"We don't ask for any information from people who come to us for services. We treat everyone with love," Camino Salud health care professional Meylien Delgado said.

The center is located in the University area and is open Monday through Saturday. All services are provided in English and Spanish.

Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
