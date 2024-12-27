Brian Burns' favorite story of 2024: Adrianne Lenker interview and live show

What's going on everybody, Brian Burns here from WUNC Music. My favorite story of the year was definitely my interview with Adrianne Lenker.

Earlier this year I was invited to interview Lenker of the band Big Thief at the legendary Electric Lady Studio in New York City.

Brian Burns / WUNC WUNC Music's Brian Burns takes a selfie at Electric Lady Studio in New York City

Lenker's fantastic solo record "Bright Future" had just been announced, and on top of the interview I got to be in the room while she and Nick Hakim played songs from the record for the first time in front of a live audience.

It was one of the most special performances I've ever seen, and spending the day at Electric Lady was something I'll never forget. If you're not familiar with Electric Lady, it's one of the most iconic studios in the world. Stevie Wonder, Jimi Hendrix, Frank Ocean, AC/DC, Lou Reed, D'angelo, and Joni Mitchell have all recorded there and that's just the tip of the iceberg.

The room really does have a special energy to it that's hard to describe. It feels like a place stuck in time. The walls are all brightly painted and decorated in a way that really makes you feel like you've travelled back in time to the 1970's.

When Big Thief was just starting to blow up, they played a one-off show at The Kraken in Chapel Hill that has become a bit of a thing of legend. During the interview I asked Adrienne if she remembered the show, and she totally did and had a good story to share about it too.

Brian Burns / WUNC A poster on the wall of the legendary Electric Lady Studio in New York City.