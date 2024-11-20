Last night at Commission: Buncombe approves millions for housing, small business relief

Buncombe County took several steps at last night’s Board of Commissioners meeting to aid renters, homeowners and small businesses who are struggling post-Helene.

Commissioners voted to allocate $300,000 in immediate rental relief for low-income households. The money will go to Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church in North Asheville, which has distributed rent relief daily since October using nearly $600,000 of its own funds.

The county also allocated an additional $1.2 million for a county-run assistance program that will help cover utilities, fuel, rent/mortgage and internet access. These funds will become available in December.

Both programs will serve Buncombe County residents who make at/below 80% of the Area Median Income . The threshold for a family of four, for example, is $74,800 in annual household income.

Commissioners also voted to loosen zoning restrictions on travel trailers, manufactured homes and other emergency housing. The zoning change will allow people to live in alternate housing, including RVs and campers, for up to two years without a special permit.

The relaxed rules will also help streamline the creation of new emergency housing sites. As the county recovers, group sites are allowed in all zoning districts so long as they meet basic requirements around waste management, vehicular access and spacing.

Sam Burlson, a co-pastor at Covenant Community Church, was one of the community members to speak in favor of the zoning change during the public hearing. He said the measure would help his church build a transitional housing village for 30 families who were displaced due to Helene.

“While I think at times this ordinance may seem procedural… I think its impact is profoundly human,” he said. “Every barrier that is removed is a step towards restoring hope to each one of our families who feel that they have no hope right now.”



$1.5 million in small business relief

Commissioners approved $1.5 million for both small business grants through a partnership with local nonprofit Mountain BizWorks.

The Small Business Job Retainage Grant program aims to assist small businesses that have suffered substantial financial damages due to Hurricane Helene. It will provide grants of up to $5,000 for businesses that retain more than one employee and $2,500 for businesses that retain one employee.

Only businesses with fewer than 25 employees are eligible for the grants. Businesses must also be able to rehire and retain employees for six months. The program will focus on BIPOC, women-owned and sole proprietorships.



Commissioners say goodbye to Newman, Beach-Ferrara

Commissioners honored the work and legacy of Buncombe Chair Brownie Newman and Commissioner Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, who both decided not to seek reelection in this year’s election.

Beach-Ferrara served as a commissioner since 2016 and Newman served on the commission since 2012 and became chair in 2016.

Commissioner Amanda Edwards will replace Newman as the new chair of the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners. Earlier this month, she defeated independent challenger Van Duncan, earning around 60% of the vote.

Commissioner-elect Jennifer Horton will take Beach-Ferrara’s seat.



Other tidbits

Commissioners approved an interlocal agreement with the City of Asheville and Black Mountain that will help facilitate debris removal on private property. This will impact around 4,000 property owners in the county.

with the City of Asheville and Black Mountain that will help facilitate debris removal on private property. This will impact around 4,000 property owners in the county. After a year-plus moratorium on cryptocurrency mining , commissioners passed new zoning laws . Mining is now prohibited in all zoning districts and only possible through special permitted use.

, commissioners passed . Mining is now prohibited in all zoning districts and only possible through special permitted use. Commission reallocated $3.7 million in funds originally intended for the county’s Ferry Road project to an affordable housing project planned for Coxe Avenue . County staff recommended this move due to time constraints on the Ferry Road project that put the federal funds intended for the project in jeopardy of expiration.