Trump to speak at Fraternal Order of Police meeting in Charlotte on Friday

Former President Donald Trump will address the Fraternal Order of Police Friday afternoon at the University City Hilton. The event is closed to the public, but will be covered by news organizations, including WFAE.

The visit will also add to major traffic headaches around Charlotte. Police are warning drivers to be on the lookout for major road closures — including Interstate 85 — between the airport and the University City area from roughly 2:30 to 7 pm.

"We strongly encourage you to plan ahead and expect significant delays. Please avoid the area if possible," police officials wrote.

The FOP’s national president, Patrick Yoes, said the president “ led our nation admirably through some very tough times.”

The FOP endorsed Trump four years ago and an endorsement for 2024 could come Friday.

The move would set up an interesting contrast: Kamala Harris, an ex-prosecutor, and Trump, who's been convicted of multiple felonies and faces more criminal charges.

This is Trump’s fifth visit to North Carolina this year, and his second to Charlotte. The state is a must-win for the ex-president and polls show it's a toss up.

After Trump’s Charlotte visit was announced earlier this week, the Harris campaign criticized Trump for saying he would vote no on a referendum that would protect abortion access in Florida.

And ahead of his visit, the Harris-Walaz campaign held a virtual call with law enforcement representatives from across the country who are against Trump. During the call representatives discussed Trump’s record of making attacks towards law enforcement and how the Project 2025 agenda poses a threat. Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said Trump has shown he doesn’t value local law enforcement.

"Donald Trump is coming back to North Carolina this week where he will try to portray himself as a friend of law enforcement. But we know it's not true. He's proven time and time again, he can't be trusted to deliver on his promises to law enforcement officers like me and my colleagues," he said.

Trump has consistently said the U.S. is facing a devastating crime wave. But statistics show that after rising in the pandemic, serious crimes such as murders are down in most big cities this year. Notably in North Carolina, however, murders are up significantly in both Charlotte and Raleigh.

WFAE Reporter Kenneth Lee contributed