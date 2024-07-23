The head of the UNHCR says it's time to think about the future of Ukrainian refugees

Ashley Westerman is a producer who occasionally directs the show. Since joining the staff in June 2015, she has produced a variety of stories including a coal mine closing near her hometown, the 2016 Republican National Convention, and the Rohingya refugee crisis in southern Bangladesh. She is also an occasional reporter for Morning Edition, and NPR.org, where she has contributed reports on both domestic and international news.
A program in Ukraine trains women to drive buses and large trucks — jobs typically dominated by men. But the ongoing conflict with Russia is reshaping Ukraine's economy, its job market and who is available to work.