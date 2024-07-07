Texas residents prepare for Beryl

As NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen reports on the diverse issues and developments tied to the Southeast. He covers everything from breaking news to economic and political stories to arts and environmental stories. He moved into this role in 2006, after four years as NPR's Midwest correspondent.
South Florida is being pummeled by heavy rain that's caused flooding in communities from Miami and Ft. Lauderdale. The rain, expected to continue through Friday, temporarily forced the closure of Interstate 95.