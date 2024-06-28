'Planet Money': The movement to make prison phone calls free

Darian Woods is a reporter and producer for The Indicator from Planet Money. He blends economics, journalism, and an ear for audio to tell stories that explain the global economy. He's reported on the time the world got together and solved a climate crisis, vaccine intellectual property explained through cake baking, and how Kit Kat bars reveal hidden economic forces.
A vexing phenomenon is plaguing the labor market. "Ghost jobs" refer to listings by employers that either aren't real or have already been filled but never lead to an actual hire. This is frustrating not only to job seekers but also to the Federal Reserve, which is trying to steer the economy to a stable place.