Environment

Federal regulators are taking public comment on pipeline extension

WUNC | By Bradley George
Published July 21, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT
The Mountain Valley Pipeline would stretch 303 miles, from West Virginia to North Carolina. This 2018 file photo shows a section of downed trees on a ridge near homes along the pipeline's route in Lindside, W.Va.
Steve Helber
/
AP
The Mountain Valley Pipeline would stretch 303 miles, from West Virginia to North Carolina. This 2018 file photo shows a section of downed trees on a ridge near homes along the pipeline's route in Lindside, W.Va.

A company that's proposed a natural gas pipeline through Rockingham and Alamance counties wants more time to complete the project. It's up to federal energy regulators to approve the request.

The MVP Southgate project is an extension of the proposed Mountain Valley Pipeline, which would carry natural gas from West Virginia close to the North Carolina state line.

Permits for the project expired last month, but the company behind Southgate asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for an additional three years. That's because Congress approved construction for the Mountain Valley Pipeline in May.

Several companies and elected officials have written to FERC to show their support for the extension.

“New natural gas electric generation is required in the Carolinas to meet increasing load, to support reliability, to satisfy the Companies’ integrated resource plans and to keep the Companies on track to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050,” says Duke Energy’s letter.

Rockingham County commissioners say the project will help the county “build on its recent economic successes.” State treasurer Dale Folwell says the pipeline will help diversify North Carolina’s energy sources.

Opponents, including people who live along the pipeline route, have also submitted comments in opposition to the Southgate project. Democratic congresswomen Valerie Foushee and Kathy Manning are also opposed. Manning and Foushee cite opposition by Alamance County commissioners and the Rockingham County town of Stoneville about possible pollution of the Mayo, Dan, and Haw rivers.

“Our constituents have also shared their concerns about the MVP exercising eminent domain to complete construction of the extension, which would threaten private property and family farms,” the congresswomen said in a statement.

FERC is accepting public comment through July 24.

You can read submissions here.

Rockingham County, Alamance County, Mountain Valley pipeline, Duke Energy, Natural Gas
Bradley George
Bradley George is WUNC's AM reporter. A North Carolina native, his public radio career has taken him to Atlanta, Birmingham, Nashville and most recently WUSF in Tampa. While there, he reported on the COVID-19 pandemic and was part of the station's Murrow award winning coverage of the 2020 election. Along the way, he has reported for NPR, Marketplace, The Takeaway, and the BBC World Service. Bradley is a graduate of Guilford College, where he majored in Theatre and German.
